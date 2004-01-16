2004

Super Size Me

  • Documentary
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 16th, 2004

Studio

Kathbur Pictures

Morgan Spurlock subjects himself to a diet based only on McDonald's fast food three times a day for thirty days without exercising to try to prove why so many Americans are fat or obese. He submits himself to a complete check-up by three doctors, comparing his weight along the way, resulting in a scary conclusion.

Cast

Morgan SpurlockHimself
Daryl IsaacsHimself (as Daryl M. Isaacs MD Internal Medicine)
Lisa GanjhuHerself (as Lisa Ganjhu D.O. Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist)
Stephen SiegelHimself (as Steven Siegel MD FACC Cardiologist)
Bridget BennettHerself (as Bridget Bennett R.D.)
Eric RowleyHimself, exercise physiologist

