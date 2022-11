Not Available

Join Super Readers Whyatt Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood, Princess Pea and Pig as they use their literacy skills to learn how to bake a birthday cake, pay a visit to the Tooth Fairy and prevent evil Eraser from destroying important words. In one memorable episode of this cartoon collection, popular heroes such as Cinderella and the Frog Prince square off on the soccer field against villains like the Big Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch.