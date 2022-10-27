1980

Superbman: The Other Movie

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1980

Studio

Not Available

Facing impending doom on the planet Krapton, Kid-O, infant son of Jel-O, is sent to earth where he is found and adopted by Ma and Pa Cant. Eventually, the Kraptonian now known as Clark, becomes a newspaper reporter for the Daily Comet. Together with fellow reporter Lois Lame, they uncover a sinister plot by Rex Ruthor, to destroy the world.

Cast

David GerroldJel-lo
Drex ReedGeneral Zit
Bob BurnsTracy the Gorilla
Alvy MoorePerry Blight
Gary OwensNarrator
Kirk AlynPa Cant

