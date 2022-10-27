Superbman: The Other Movie

Facing impending doom on the planet Krapton, Kid-O, infant son of Jel-O, is sent to earth where he is found and adopted by Ma and Pa Cant. Eventually, the Kraptonian now known as Clark, becomes a newspaper reporter for the Daily Comet. Together with fellow reporter Lois Lame, they uncover a sinister plot by Rex Ruthor, to destroy the world.
|David Gerrold
|Jel-lo
|Drex Reed
|General Zit
|Bob Burns
|Tracy the Gorilla
|Alvy Moore
|Perry Blight
|Gary Owens
|Narrator
|Kirk Alyn
|Pa Cant
