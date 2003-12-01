2003

Superior Firepower: Making 'Aliens'

  • Documentary

December 1st, 2003

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

This feature-length documentary, made especially for the 2003 Aliens (1986) DVD release, is incredibly informative with all its interviews with both the cast and crew, as well as behind the scenes footage filmed during the making of the film. Every possible element towards what went into making the movie is included here and gives fans an overload of information to fill their brains with.

Cast

Sigourney WeaverHerself
Bill PaxtonHimself
Michael BiehnHimself
Lance HenriksenHimself
Gale Anne HurdHerself
David GilerHimself

