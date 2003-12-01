Superior Firepower: Making 'Aliens'

This feature-length documentary, made especially for the 2003 Aliens (1986) DVD release, is incredibly informative with all its interviews with both the cast and crew, as well as behind the scenes footage filmed during the making of the film. Every possible element towards what went into making the movie is included here and gives fans an overload of information to fill their brains with.
|Sigourney Weaver
|Herself
|Bill Paxton
|Himself
|Michael Biehn
|Himself
|Lance Henriksen
|Himself
|Gale Anne Hurd
|Herself
|David Giler
|Himself
View Full Cast >