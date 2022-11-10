Superman III

Aiming to defeat the Man of Steel, wealthy executive Ross Webster hires bumbling but brilliant Gus Gorman to develop synthetic kryptonite, which yields some unexpected psychological effects in the third installment of the 1980s Superman franchise. Between rekindling romance with his high school sweetheart and saving himself, Superman must contend with a powerful supercomputer.
|Richard Pryor
|Gus Gorman
|Jackie Cooper
|Perry White
|Marc McClure
|Jimmy Olsen
|Annette O'Toole
|Lana Lang
|Annie Ross
|Vera Webster
|Pamela Stephenson
|Lorelei
View Full Cast >