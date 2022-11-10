1983

Superman III

  • Comedy
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 16th, 1983

Studio

Dovemead Films

Aiming to defeat the Man of Steel, wealthy executive Ross Webster hires bumbling but brilliant Gus Gorman to develop synthetic kryptonite, which yields some unexpected psychological effects in the third installment of the 1980s Superman franchise. Between rekindling romance with his high school sweetheart and saving himself, Superman must contend with a powerful supercomputer.

Cast

Richard PryorGus Gorman
Jackie CooperPerry White
Marc McClureJimmy Olsen
Annette O'TooleLana Lang
Annie RossVera Webster
Pamela StephensonLorelei

View Full Cast >

Images