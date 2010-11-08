2010

Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Fantasy

November 8th, 2010

DC Comics

Chosen the world’s protector against the Seven Deadly Enemies of Man – pride, envy, greed, hatred, selfishness, laziness and injustice – young Billy Batson accepts his destiny as Captain Marvel. Battling alongside Superman against nefarious Black Adam, Billy soon discovers the challenge super heroes ultimately face: is it revenge or justice?

Jerry O'ConnellCaptain Marvel (voice)
Arnold VoslooBlack Adam (voice)
Zach CallisonBilly Batson (voice)
James GarnerShazam (voice)
Kevin Michael RichardsonMister Tawky Tawny (voice)
Danica McKellarSally (voice)

