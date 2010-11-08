Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam

Chosen the world’s protector against the Seven Deadly Enemies of Man – pride, envy, greed, hatred, selfishness, laziness and injustice – young Billy Batson accepts his destiny as Captain Marvel. Battling alongside Superman against nefarious Black Adam, Billy soon discovers the challenge super heroes ultimately face: is it revenge or justice?
|Jerry O'Connell
|Captain Marvel (voice)
|Arnold Vosloo
|Black Adam (voice)
|Zach Callison
|Billy Batson (voice)
|James Garner
|Shazam (voice)
|Kevin Michael Richardson
|Mister Tawky Tawny (voice)
|Danica McKellar
|Sally (voice)
