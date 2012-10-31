Supernatural Activity

The world's most beloved illusionist, armed with his team of oxymoron’s, embark on the freakiest, most adventurous paranormal investigation of all time. Terrorized at every turn by an unexplainable irregular patterns of mysterious paradox’s, this witch-hunting, ghost busting, creature questing supernatural spooftacular is the funniest footage ever found!
|Andrew Pozza
|Damon Dealer
|Lidy Bisanz
|Blair Woods
|Donny Boaz
|Brock Haas
|Devin Bonnée
|Doug the Camera Man
|Joey Oglesby
|Pepper Shepared
|Brett Houston
|Editor Brett
