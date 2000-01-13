2000

Supernova

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 13th, 2000

Studio

Hammerhead Productions

Set in the 22nd century, when a battered salvage ship sends out a distress signal, the seasoned crew of the rescue hospital ship Nova-17 responds. What they find is a black hole--that threatens to destroy both ships--and a mysterious survivor whose body quickly mutates into a monstrous and deadly form.

Cast

James SpaderNick Vanzant
Angela BassettDr. Kaela Evers
Robert ForsterA.J. Marley
Lou Diamond PhillipsYerzy Penalosa
Peter FacinelliKarl Larson
Robin TunneyDanika Lund

