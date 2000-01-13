Set in the 22nd century, when a battered salvage ship sends out a distress signal, the seasoned crew of the rescue hospital ship Nova-17 responds. What they find is a black hole--that threatens to destroy both ships--and a mysterious survivor whose body quickly mutates into a monstrous and deadly form.
|James Spader
|Nick Vanzant
|Angela Bassett
|Dr. Kaela Evers
|Robert Forster
|A.J. Marley
|Lou Diamond Phillips
|Yerzy Penalosa
|Peter Facinelli
|Karl Larson
|Robin Tunney
|Danika Lund
