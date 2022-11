Not Available

A famous scientist - Dr. Chien - who works for an underworld organization finds out that his discoveries are going to be used for earth's destruction! So he decides to give his work to 2 young students of his and build a new elite troop team - The Infras! There are plenty ugly creatures ,minions of a greater boss who terrorize people. The two students with the help of Dr. Chien master super powers in order to prevent evil forces from destroying the earth!