Superstition

19 year old babysitter aupair Julie is accused of murder when the bed of the sheltered baby inflames. Is seems as if Julie possesses rare telepathic skills, that she cannot control. Her young lawyer fights for her in court and against the public opinion in Italy, who take her for a witch.
|Sienna Guillory
|Julie McCullough
|Charlotte Rampling
|Frances Matteo
|Alice Krige
|Mirella Cenci
|David Warner
|Judge Padovani
|Frances Barber
|Isabella Flores
|Derek de Lint
|Allessandro Censi
View Full Cast >