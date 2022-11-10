Supervixens

Clint Ramsey has to leave his job working at Martin Bormann's gas station and flee after his wife is murdered by psycho cop Harry Sledge, who tries to pin the murder on Clint. Crossing America, Clint gets sexually harassed on all sides by various voluptuous nymphomaniacs, and it all ends in a literally explosive climax.
|Charles Napier
|Harry Sledge
|Shari Eubank
|Super Angel
|Uschi Digard
|SuperSoul / Telephon Operator
|Henry Rowland
|Martin Bormann
|Christy Hartburg
|Super Lorna
|Colleen Brennan
|Super Cherry
