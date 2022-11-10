1975

Supervixens

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 1st, 1975

Studio

Not Available

Clint Ramsey has to leave his job working at Martin Bormann's gas station and flee after his wife is murdered by psycho cop Harry Sledge, who tries to pin the murder on Clint. Crossing America, Clint gets sexually harassed on all sides by various voluptuous nymphomaniacs, and it all ends in a literally explosive climax.

Cast

Charles NapierHarry Sledge
Shari EubankSuper Angel
Uschi DigardSuperSoul / Telephon Operator
Henry RowlandMartin Bormann
Christy HartburgSuper Lorna
Colleen BrennanSuper Cherry

View Full Cast >

Images