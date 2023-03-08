Surfing Presents: Du Ciel

Not Available

This stunning piece of cinema celebrates everything we love about the ocean, including its raw power and ability to put man in his place. While hordes of heli-bent photographers have made it their mission to perfect the art of capturing surfing from the sky, no one has done it better than award winning drone videographer Eric Sterman and SURFING Staff Photographer Brent Bielmann, whose ‘copters have recently graced the skies at the world’s most dangerous waves. In Du Ciel, near-lethal wipeouts have never looked this beautiful. Between the falls, we see spectacular displays of skill and bravery, as men and women traverse massive barrels all the way to the foamy finish. You’ve never seen surfing look quite like this. Literally.