Not Available

Mayu Hotta starred in "Surrogacy". The script of this drama is the award-winning work of the same name by the winner of the "32nd Fuji Youth Script Awards". The story tells the protagonist, Ejima Ring (Horita Mayu). He decides to do a surrogacy for his gay brother Satoshi (Hosoda Yoshihiko). Four months after the pregnancy, the brothers and sisters told the facts, but their parents panicked and his father beat him. Satoshi. So Cong confessed that he was gay for the first time. The ring shows that the sperm of Keito Mizuno (Kenta Inozuka), his elder brother’s partner, and his own egg, gave birth to two children as a surrogate. Since childhood, she only loved her elder brother, and her mother, who showed excessive aversion to Huan’s femininity, expressed her incomprehension, so Huan’s rebellious psychology became stronger. As an architect, Huan worked hard in the male society while groping for the meaning of his own existence.