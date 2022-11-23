Surveillance Camera Man

People have come to accept surveillance cameras as a part of everyday life. But what happens when someone is carrying the surveillance camera instead? That’s the question raised by a series of online videos in which an unidentified man takes a camera around Seattle and other parts of Washington state, walking up to people and recording them for no apparent reason other than to make a point: How is what he’s doing different than those stationary surveillance cameras tucked away in buildings and public places?
View Full Cast >