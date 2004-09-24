2004

Survive Style 5+

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Horror

Release Date

September 24th, 2004

Studio

Tohokushinsha Film Corporation

A man continually trying and failing to get his wife to stay dead; a self-absorbed ad agency creative director who comes up with one unworkably inane idea after another; a Brittish hitman who only wants to know everyone's function in life; and an unfortunate office worker and father whose brain is left scrambled after a stage hypnotist is murdered in mid-performance.

Cast

Reika HashimotoAman's Wife
Kyoko KoizumiYoko, Commercial Executive
Hiroshi AbeAoyama, the Hypnotist
Ittoku KishibeTatsuya Kobayashi
Yumi AsouMisa, Kobayashi's wife
Kanji TsudaTsuda - Burglar

