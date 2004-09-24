Survive Style 5+

A man continually trying and failing to get his wife to stay dead; a self-absorbed ad agency creative director who comes up with one unworkably inane idea after another; a Brittish hitman who only wants to know everyone's function in life; and an unfortunate office worker and father whose brain is left scrambled after a stage hypnotist is murdered in mid-performance.
|Reika Hashimoto
|Aman's Wife
|Kyoko Koizumi
|Yoko, Commercial Executive
|Hiroshi Abe
|Aoyama, the Hypnotist
|Ittoku Kishibe
|Tatsuya Kobayashi
|Yumi Asou
|Misa, Kobayashi's wife
|Kanji Tsuda
|Tsuda - Burglar
