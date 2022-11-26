Not Available

Years before “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” Colonel Patsy Thompson was forced to expel Army hero Colonel Margarethe Cammermeyer for being a lesbian. What no one knew was that Thompson was a lesbian, too. The way Thompson handles the military trial, however, leads to Cammermeyer’s reinstatement via federal court and eventual change in military policy. While Cammermeyer’s memoir was adapted as a 1995 television movie by Barbra Streisand, Thompson’s story remained a secret until now. In addition to revealing history, Surviving the Silence explores Thompson’s life with now-wife Barbara Brass. They candidly share how they wrestled with heart-wrenching choices in public and in private, hiding their relationship,and struggling to protect their love, while preserving Patsy’s career — and, how they emerged to become vibrant activists later in life.