Susan Boyle: An Unlikely Superstar

Award winning filmmaker Osca Humphreys follows the day-to-day life of the woman behind the most extraordinary success story of our time. With remarkable access this film takes a revealing and emotional look at how Susan has been coping with her new life as an international star and asks whether fame and fortune has actually made her happy. The film includes Susan in the studio recording her new album, travelling to Shanghai for a huge stadium performance and a meeting with record company boss Simon Cowell.