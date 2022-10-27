A male corpse is discovered with a smashed face and burned hands. Strangely, the cause of death is determined to be strangulation. When Detective Kaoru Utsumi attempts to corroborate the victim’s ex-wife’s alibi she discovers the mysterious neighbor and only a few small clues to help her disprove a seemingly "airtight" alibi...
|Shin'ichi Tsutsumi
|Tetsuya Ishigami
|Yasuko Matsuyuki
|Yasuko Hanaoka
|Kazuki Kitamura
|Shumpei Kusanagi
|Dankan
|Kuniaki Kudo
|Keishi Nagatsuka
|Shinji Togashi
|Miho Kanazawa
|Misato Hanaoka
View Full Cast >