Suspect X

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cine Bazar

A male corpse is discovered with a smashed face and burned hands. Strangely, the cause of death is determined to be strangulation. When Detective Kaoru Utsumi attempts to corroborate the victim’s ex-wife’s alibi she discovers the mysterious neighbor and only a few small clues to help her disprove a seemingly "airtight" alibi...

Cast

Shin'ichi TsutsumiTetsuya Ishigami
Yasuko MatsuyukiYasuko Hanaoka
Kazuki KitamuraShumpei Kusanagi
DankanKuniaki Kudo
Keishi NagatsukaShinji Togashi
Miho KanazawaMisato Hanaoka

