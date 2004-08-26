2004

Suspect Zero

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 26th, 2004

Studio

Paramount

FBI agent Thomas Mackelway is transferred to Albuquerque, N.M., after he mishandles the arrest of a serial killer. There he is called to investigate the gruesome murder of a salesman, who turns out to be a serial killer himself. After two more killings, Thomas and his partner conclude that Benjamin O'Ryan, a former FBI agent with psychic abilities, is responsible for the deaths.

Cast

Carrie-Anne MossFran Kulok
Aaron EckhartThomas Mackelway
Ben KingsleyBenjamin O'Ryan
Harry LennixRich Charleton
Kevin ChamberlinHarold Speck
Keith CampbellRaymond Starkey

Images