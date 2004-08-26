Suspect Zero

FBI agent Thomas Mackelway is transferred to Albuquerque, N.M., after he mishandles the arrest of a serial killer. There he is called to investigate the gruesome murder of a salesman, who turns out to be a serial killer himself. After two more killings, Thomas and his partner conclude that Benjamin O'Ryan, a former FBI agent with psychic abilities, is responsible for the deaths.
|Carrie-Anne Moss
|Fran Kulok
|Aaron Eckhart
|Thomas Mackelway
|Ben Kingsley
|Benjamin O'Ryan
|Harry Lennix
|Rich Charleton
|Kevin Chamberlin
|Harold Speck
|Keith Campbell
|Raymond Starkey
View Full Cast >