1946

Suspense

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 14th, 1946

Studio

Not Available

The proprietor of an ice-skating revue promotes a peanut-vendor at the show to a management position based on suggestions he made to improve the act of the show's star, who also happens to be the owner's wife. However, he soon begins to notice that his new manager is paying more attention to his wife than he believes is appropriate...

Cast

Barry SullivanJoe Morgan
Bonita GranvilleRonnie
Albert DekkerFrank Leonard
Eugene PalletteHarry Wheeler
George E. StoneMax
Edit AngoldNora

