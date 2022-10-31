The proprietor of an ice-skating revue promotes a peanut-vendor at the show to a management position based on suggestions he made to improve the act of the show's star, who also happens to be the owner's wife. However, he soon begins to notice that his new manager is paying more attention to his wife than he believes is appropriate...
|Barry Sullivan
|Joe Morgan
|Bonita Granville
|Ronnie
|Albert Dekker
|Frank Leonard
|Eugene Pallette
|Harry Wheeler
|George E. Stone
|Max
|Edit Angold
|Nora
