Suzanne Ciani: Natura Poetica

Five-time GRAMMY nominee Suzanne Ciani is known and beloved for her 11 albums of original music in expressions as diverse as pure electronic to full orchestra to solo piano. No matter the medium, Ciani's music communicates the special intimacy, passion, and sensitivity that has become her trademark and prompted fans to purchase over a million of her albums. Featuring magnificent nature films by a host of brilliant cinematographers, including David Fortney ( "Earthdance", "Earthscape", "light Dance" ) and Ken Jenkins ( "Illumination", "Inner Peace" ). Includes video versions of several of Suzanne's best-loved songs, "The Velocity of Love", "Anthem", "Iverness", "Neverland", "Riding Heaven's Wave" and more!