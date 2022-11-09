Suzanne Westenhoefer: Live at the Village

Not Available

Bold, brash and fearless Suzanne Westenhoefer performs to a sold-out audience at The Village Theatre in Hollywood, CA. Suzanne began doing stand-up as one of the first openly gay comedians performing gay comedy to straight audiences in mainstream comedy clubs. Suzanne Westenhoefer starred in her own HBO Special, earning her a Cable ACE Award for Best Comedy Special, and appeared on numerous TV shows including Politically Incorrect, Evening at the Improv, Caroline's Comedy Hour and HBO's Arli$$. Recently appeared as the first-ever out lesbian or gay comedian to perform on Late Show with David Letterman!