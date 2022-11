Not Available

Julian Boshier's 2017 documentary charts the turbulent trajectory of notorious Kiwi rock outfit Head Like a Hole. Over a decade in the making, Swagger of Thieves has been hailed as one of the most insightful music documentaries ever made. Swagger of Thieves takes an engrossing and unflinching look at both their unique place in the music industry and the effects of drug addiction through the band's rise, fall and eventual return to prominence. Essential viewing.