Swapping Family

Not Available

Mr. and Mrs. Valentine are going over the final preparations for their daughter's trip. Becky says her final goodbyes, and hops into the passenger seat of the car. He drops his waving hand and turns to his wife, clasping her hands. "Now come on, we have a lot to do before our new daughter gets here." As he says the words "new daughter", they both look at each other with nervous excitement, the expression of two people about to do something they've never done before but are clearly looking forward to. Standing in front of a flawless suburban home, the members of the Darling family: husband Doug, wife Doris and son Davey welcome Becky . Despite the weirdness of the first night's dinner, this family game they are playing in the living room seems to be helping Becky relax. However, when it’s Darvey’s round, he begins to squeeze imaginary breasts, staring at Becky as he does so. She shifts uncomfortably, looking away.