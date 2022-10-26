Not Available

Swat: Unit 887

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Status Media & Entertainment

A non-stop, race against time action packed thriller that follows an elite SWAT Team as they try to stop a domestic terrorist from killing innocent hostages and destroying the city of Los Angeles. With 24 hours left on the clock, the team must rely on their instincts and unique skill set to stop the attack and bring justice.

Cast

Tom SizemoreDamian White
Mischa BartonAgent Melanie Hamlin
Michael ParéCaptain Mike Ryan
Jeremy LondonJenkins
Marlon YoungAgent Andrews
Timothy Woodward Jr.Chris Cutter

