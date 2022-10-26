Swat: Unit 887

A non-stop, race against time action packed thriller that follows an elite SWAT Team as they try to stop a domestic terrorist from killing innocent hostages and destroying the city of Los Angeles. With 24 hours left on the clock, the team must rely on their instincts and unique skill set to stop the attack and bring justice.
|Tom Sizemore
|Damian White
|Mischa Barton
|Agent Melanie Hamlin
|Michael Paré
|Captain Mike Ryan
|Jeremy London
|Jenkins
|Marlon Young
|Agent Andrews
|Timothy Woodward Jr.
|Chris Cutter
