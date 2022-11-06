Sweatin' to the Oldies 2

Not Available

Richard Simmons is back! And this time, he's invited more of his friends to Pop's Diner for the sequel that has no equal. This workout party is a little longer than the first, and has a little bit of everything; a warm-up, low-impact aerobics, a cool-down, even chair exercises, using hand weights and floor work. Get down and get fit to "The Loco-Motion," "Fever," "My Boyfriend's Back," "Breaking Up Is Hard to Do," "Windy," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Jailhouse Rock," "Summer in the City," "Respect," "Rescue Me" and "Oh, Pretty Woman." So grab your sneakers and towel and get ready to have fun and get fit... again!