They're zero-budget, amateur, homemade, zany, creative, weird and often downright hilarious: a dozen "Sweded" versions of favorite films come together in The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations. From mega-blockbusters to concert films, The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations offers fan-made, five-minute versions of Die Hard, No Country for Old Men, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Lighthouse – even Stop Making Sense, among others. The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations showcases the passion, humor, creativity and incredible ingenuity of film fans nationwide who won’t be deterred by a pandemic … and can't stop loving the movies.