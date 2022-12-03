Not Available

Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations

  • Comedy
  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Row House Films

They're zero-budget, amateur, homemade, zany, creative, weird and often downright hilarious: a dozen "Sweded" versions of favorite films come together in The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations. From mega-blockbusters to concert films, The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations offers fan-made, five-minute versions of Die Hard, No Country for Old Men, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Lighthouse – even Stop Making Sense, among others. The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations showcases the passion, humor, creativity and incredible ingenuity of film fans nationwide who won’t be deterred by a pandemic … and can't stop loving the movies.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images