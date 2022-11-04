Not Available

Swedenhielms

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Svensk Filmindustri

The Swedenhielms is an old aristocratic family. The head of the family is professor Rolf Swedenhielm. His three children Bo, Julia and Rolf Jr also live in the house. They also have an excellent house maid, Boman. Because of the family's extravagance, they are heading for bankruptcy. But perhaps their problems would be solved if Rolf was awarded the Nobel Prize?

Cast

Björn BerglundRolf Swedenhielm Jr.
Håkan WestergrenLieutenant Bo Swedenhielm
Tutta RolfJulia Swedenhielm
Ingrid BergmanAstrid
Sigurd WallénErik Erikson
Karin SwanströmMarta Boman

View Full Cast >

Images