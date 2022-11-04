The Swedenhielms is an old aristocratic family. The head of the family is professor Rolf Swedenhielm. His three children Bo, Julia and Rolf Jr also live in the house. They also have an excellent house maid, Boman. Because of the family's extravagance, they are heading for bankruptcy. But perhaps their problems would be solved if Rolf was awarded the Nobel Prize?
|Björn Berglund
|Rolf Swedenhielm Jr.
|Håkan Westergren
|Lieutenant Bo Swedenhielm
|Tutta Rolf
|Julia Swedenhielm
|Ingrid Bergman
|Astrid
|Sigurd Wallén
|Erik Erikson
|Karin Swanström
|Marta Boman
