Being Polish citizens of honor just isn't enough. In August 2012 SABATON went back to Poland to headline the renowed Woodstock Open Air in front of more than 600.000 enthusiastic fans. And oh boy, they did! »Swedish Empire Live« might, no, most certainly IS the most impressive live document a heavy metal band has ever delivered. The biggest screens, the biggest production and of course the biggest crowd. On top of that, shows in Gothenburg, London and Oberhausen will be included as well – running longer than 4 hours in total. With this SABATON have definitiely created a landmark release that will go down in the history of heavy metal. Wow. Just wow!