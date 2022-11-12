Sweeney Todd: In Concert

Not Available

Starring Broadway legends Patti LuPone and George Hearn with the San Francisco Symphony under Rob Fisher. Sondheim's Sweeney is based on playwright Christopher Bond’s stage thriller Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. The music and lyrics for Sweeney are by Stephen Sondheim and the book is by Hugh Wheeler. Adapted by Christopher Bond and originally directed by Harold Prince, the Philharmonic performances of Sweeney was directed by Lonny Price and conducted by Andrew Litton. The New York Choral Artists also participated in the program.