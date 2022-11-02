Not Available

Sweet Bunch

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Greek Film Centre

The diary of the life and death of a group of "amoral" young people, who have reached the point of no return and seek something to believe in and to die for. Their behavior brings them to the attention of the State. A discreet surveillance begins. A vigilante group monitors their house, headed by a nameless blonde man.

Cast

Despina TomazaniSofia
Dora MasklavanouMarina
Takis MoschosArgyris
Takis SpiridakisAndreas
Alkis PanagiotidisXanthos
Konstantinos TzoumasKostantinos

