Sweet Bunch

The diary of the life and death of a group of "amoral" young people, who have reached the point of no return and seek something to believe in and to die for. Their behavior brings them to the attention of the State. A discreet surveillance begins. A vigilante group monitors their house, headed by a nameless blonde man.
|Despina Tomazani
|Sofia
|Dora Masklavanou
|Marina
|Takis Moschos
|Argyris
|Takis Spiridakis
|Andreas
|Alkis Panagiotidis
|Xanthos
|Konstantinos Tzoumas
|Kostantinos
