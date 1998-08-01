Sweet Deception

One day, Risa Gallagher gets home and finds her husband murdered. Everybody thinks she did it and she gets sentenced to lifetime in jail. She manages to escape and in order to survive, she has to find out who the real killer is without getting caught by the police. But which of her friends can she trust?
|Joanna Pacula
|Risa Gallagher
|Joan Collins
|Arianna Stanton
|Jack Scalia
|Brett Newcomb
|Lisa Schrage
|Eva Newcomb
|Tanja Reichert
|Anita Gallagher
|David Fredericks
|Captain Crane
