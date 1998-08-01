1998

Sweet Deception

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    August 1st, 1998

    Studio

    Not Available

    One day, Risa Gallagher gets home and finds her husband murdered. Everybody thinks she did it and she gets sentenced to lifetime in jail. She manages to escape and in order to survive, she has to find out who the real killer is without getting caught by the police. But which of her friends can she trust?

    Cast

    		Joanna PaculaRisa Gallagher
    		Joan CollinsArianna Stanton
    		Jack ScaliaBrett Newcomb
    		Lisa SchrageEva Newcomb
    		Tanja ReichertAnita Gallagher
    		David FredericksCaptain Crane

