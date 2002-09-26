Sweet Home Alabama

New York fashion designer Melanie Carmichael suddenly finds herself engaged to the city's most eligible bachelor. But Melanie's past holds many secrets, including Jake, the redneck husband she married in high school, who refuses to divorce her. Bound and determined to end their contentious relationship once and for all, Melanie sneaks back home to Alabama to confront her past.
|Reese Witherspoon
|Melanie "Carmichael" Smooter Perry
|Josh Lucas
|Jake Perry
|Patrick Dempsey
|Andrew Hennings
|Candice Bergen
|Mayor Kate Hennings
|Rhona Mitra
|Tabatha Wadmore-Smith
|Deborah Duke
|Sherma
View Full Cast >