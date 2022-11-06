Sweet Memories

An elderly woman looks back on the special times in her life, thinking especially about her now-departed husband and the things they did together. Though it is sad that these times are now gone, she is comforted by her memories and by the hope of sharing in the lives of her child and grandchildren.
|Mary Pickford
|Polly Biblett
|King Baggot
|Edward Jackson
|Owen Moore
|Ashton Orcutt - Duelist
|William E. Shay
|Second Duelist
|Jack Pickford
|Young Earl Jackson
|Lottie Pickford
|Young Lettie Terrell
View Full Cast >