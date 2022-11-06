1911

Sweet Memories

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 26th, 1911

Studio

Not Available

An elderly woman looks back on the special times in her life, thinking especially about her now-departed husband and the things they did together. Though it is sad that these times are now gone, she is comforted by her memories and by the hope of sharing in the lives of her child and grandchildren.

Cast

Mary PickfordPolly Biblett
King BaggotEdward Jackson
Owen MooreAshton Orcutt - Duelist
William E. ShaySecond Duelist
Jack PickfordYoung Earl Jackson
Lottie PickfordYoung Lettie Terrell

