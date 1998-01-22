1998

Swept from the Sea

  Drama
  Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 22nd, 1998

Studio

Not Available

The film tells the story of Russian emigree and the only survivor from ship crash Yanko Goorall and servant Amy Foster in the end of 19th century. When Yanko enters a farm sick and hungry after the shipwreck, everyone is afraid of him, except for Amy, who is very kind and helps him. Soon he becomes like a son for Dr. James Kennedy and romance between Yanko and Amy follows.

Cast

Vincent PérezYanko
Ian McKellenDr. James Kennedy
Kathy BatesMiss Swaffer
Joss AcklandMr. Swaffer
Zoë WanamakerMary Foster
Tony HaygarthMr. Smith

