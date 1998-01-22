Swept from the Sea

The film tells the story of Russian emigree and the only survivor from ship crash Yanko Goorall and servant Amy Foster in the end of 19th century. When Yanko enters a farm sick and hungry after the shipwreck, everyone is afraid of him, except for Amy, who is very kind and helps him. Soon he becomes like a son for Dr. James Kennedy and romance between Yanko and Amy follows.
|Vincent Pérez
|Yanko
|Ian McKellen
|Dr. James Kennedy
|Kathy Bates
|Miss Swaffer
|Joss Ackland
|Mr. Swaffer
|Zoë Wanamaker
|Mary Foster
|Tony Haygarth
|Mr. Smith
