Driving cross-country to a job interview, Colin takes a short cut and comes across a fatal road accident. One of the drivers, Jina, is shaken but unhurt; the other has been killed instantly. Beside the dead body is a briefcase full of money, which Colin turns in to the local police. But getting out of town proves a nightmare, as Colin's good deed causes a series of bizarre events to unfold.
|Jason Clarke
|Frank
|Emma Booth
|Jina
|David Lyons
|Colin
|Travis McMahon
|Charlie
|Vince Colosimo
|Sam
|Roy Billing
|Good Samaritan
View Full Cast >