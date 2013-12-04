2013

Swerve

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 4th, 2013

Studio

MIFF Premiere Fund

Driving cross-country to a job interview, Colin takes a short cut and comes across a fatal road accident. One of the drivers, Jina, is shaken but unhurt; the other has been killed instantly. Beside the dead body is a briefcase full of money, which Colin turns in to the local police. But getting out of town proves a nightmare, as Colin's good deed causes a series of bizarre events to unfold.

Cast

Jason ClarkeFrank
Emma BoothJina
David LyonsColin
Travis McMahonCharlie
Vince ColosimoSam
Roy BillingGood Samaritan

