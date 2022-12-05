Swimmingpool am Golan

Not Available

WWII is over, the director’s family goes separate ways: Her great aunt moves to Israel and joins the Kibbuz movement. Her grandmother returns to East Germany to help build a Socialist society. Only after the German reunification young Esther finds out about her Jewish relatives and spends carefree days in Israel. The Golan Swimmingpool lovingly explores the Jewish identity of a family living in two political systems. The film investigates their ideals and worlds and questions how much of it is left in today’s generation.