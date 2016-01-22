2016

Swiss Army Man

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 22nd, 2016

Studio

BlackBird

Alone on a tiny deserted island, Hank has given up all hope of ever making it home again. But one day everything changes when a dead body washes ashore, and he soon realizes it may be his last opportunity to escape certain death. Armed with his new “friend” and an unusual bag of tricks, the duo go on an epic adventure to bring Hank back to the woman of his dreams.

Cast

Paul DanoHank
Daniel RadcliffeManny
Mary Elizabeth WinsteadSarah
Timothy EulichPreston
Richard GrossHanks Dad
Marika CasteelReporter

View Full Cast >

Images