1960

Swiss Family Robinson

  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 1960

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

After being shipwrecked, the Robinson family is marooned on an island inhabited only by an impressive array of wildlife. In true pioneer spirit, they quickly make themselves at home but soon face a danger even greater than nature: dastardly pirates. A rousing adventure suitable for the whole family, this Disney adaptation of the classic Johann Wyss novel stars Dorothy McGuire and John Mills as Mother and Father Robinson.

Cast

Dorothy McGuireMother
James MacArthurFritz
Janet MunroRoberta 'Bertie'
Sessue HayakawaKuala, Pirate Chief
Tommy KirkErnst
Kevin CorcoranFrancis

View Full Cast >

Images