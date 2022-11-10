Swiss Family Robinson

After being shipwrecked, the Robinson family is marooned on an island inhabited only by an impressive array of wildlife. In true pioneer spirit, they quickly make themselves at home but soon face a danger even greater than nature: dastardly pirates. A rousing adventure suitable for the whole family, this Disney adaptation of the classic Johann Wyss novel stars Dorothy McGuire and John Mills as Mother and Father Robinson.
|Dorothy McGuire
|Mother
|James MacArthur
|Fritz
|Janet Munro
|Roberta 'Bertie'
|Sessue Hayakawa
|Kuala, Pirate Chief
|Tommy Kirk
|Ernst
|Kevin Corcoran
|Francis
View Full Cast >