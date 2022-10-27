1961

Sword of Sherwood Forest

  • Fantasy
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 25th, 1961

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Robin of Loxley and his men stumble on a plot to overthrow Hubert Walter, King's Chancellor and Archbishop of Canterbury. The plotters, the Sheriff of Nottingham and the Earl of Newark, have set an ambush for Walter and Lady Marian Fitzwater. Will Robin get to them before it is too late?

Cast

Richard GreeneRobin Hood
Sarah BranchMaid Marian
Peter CushingSheriff of Nottingham
Richard PascoEdward, Earl of Newark
Nigel GreenLittle John
Niall MacGinnisFriar Tuck (as Niall McGinnis)

View Full Cast >

Images