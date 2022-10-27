Sword of Sherwood Forest

Robin of Loxley and his men stumble on a plot to overthrow Hubert Walter, King's Chancellor and Archbishop of Canterbury. The plotters, the Sheriff of Nottingham and the Earl of Newark, have set an ambush for Walter and Lady Marian Fitzwater. Will Robin get to them before it is too late?
|Richard Greene
|Robin Hood
|Sarah Branch
|Maid Marian
|Peter Cushing
|Sheriff of Nottingham
|Richard Pasco
|Edward, Earl of Newark
|Nigel Green
|Little John
|Niall MacGinnis
|Friar Tuck (as Niall McGinnis)
