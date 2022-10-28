Not Available

Synevir

  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

InQ

Famous lake in Carpathian mountains -- lake Synevir -- is known for its rich history throughout the hundreds of years as a place of mystical unexplained events. There is a group of students who decided to spend a weekend at the lake. They did not believe in those stories about lake Synevir and the strange creatures around it. Too bad for them....

Cast

Sergey RomanyukUncle Egor
Alyona LavrenyukKatya
Ilya RudakovDanik
Konstantin VoytenkoSimon
Bogdan YusipchukFedya
Zoryana MarchenkoMasha

View Full Cast >

Images