Famous lake in Carpathian mountains -- lake Synevir -- is known for its rich history throughout the hundreds of years as a place of mystical unexplained events. There is a group of students who decided to spend a weekend at the lake. They did not believe in those stories about lake Synevir and the strange creatures around it. Too bad for them....
|Sergey Romanyuk
|Uncle Egor
|Alyona Lavrenyuk
|Katya
|Ilya Rudakov
|Danik
|Konstantin Voytenko
|Simon
|Bogdan Yusipchuk
|Fedya
|Zoryana Marchenko
|Masha
View Full Cast >