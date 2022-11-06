Not Available

Szczesliwa trzynastka

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The main character is a very superstitious man. On the 13th day of the month, after a very bad start to the day, he reads the newspaper and learns that he won the lottery. The unexpected happiness causing him to make a scene at work. Soon it turns out that there was an error in the newspaper and he did not win.....

    Cast

    		Helena GrossównaHanka Doboszanka
    		Józef OrwidMaestro Boncza
    		Jan CiecierskiKonferansjer
    		Julian KrzewińskiProfessor Buncikiewicz
    		Stanislaw SielanskiStasiu Koziolek

