Szczesliwa trzynastka

The main character is a very superstitious man. On the 13th day of the month, after a very bad start to the day, he reads the newspaper and learns that he won the lottery. The unexpected happiness causing him to make a scene at work. Soon it turns out that there was an error in the newspaper and he did not win.....
|Helena Grossówna
|Hanka Doboszanka
|Józef Orwid
|Maestro Boncza
|Jan Ciecierski
|Konferansjer
|Julian Krzewiński
|Professor Buncikiewicz
|Stanislaw Sielanski
|Stasiu Koziolek
View Full Cast >