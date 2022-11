Not Available

Christos is a young Greek in London, well-integrated, successful, more English than the English. Esther is his landlady and lover. Suddenly, Melina Merkouri arrives in London to take the Parthenon Marbles back to Greece. Christos is stirred. He washes the dishes, breaks them in the manner of rebetiko fans when the music of the bouzouki stirs the blood, and returns to Athens… with Melina and the famed Parthenon Marbles.