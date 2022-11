Not Available

Taarzan: The Wonder Car is a 2004 romantic thriller film directed by Abbas Burmawalla and Mustan Burmawalla. The film stars Vatsal Seth, Ajay Devgn and Ayesha Takia in the lead roles, while Farida Jalal, Shakti Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Pankaj Dheer, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Gulshan Grover and Mukesh Tiwari play supporting roles. The film is inspired by the 1983 horror, Christine.