Tabara's Tale

Tabarana Kathe is the story of Tabara Shetty, a government servant in the ranks of a watchman. Tabara Shetty serves the government till his retirement. He is a dedicated worker and respects the system that sustained him for so long. But problems emerge after his retirement. Tabara never gets his pension money. In his failing old age, Tabara approaches the officials he had served. Except for a few sympathisers, nobody helps Tabara get his pension. Matters worsen when his wife and only companion falls sick with diabetes. She has a sore foot which turns to gangrene. Tabara tries all means to get his pension to treat his wife. After a few months, his wife dies. The pension money arrives after that. Tabara curses his higher officials and the system which ruined his life.