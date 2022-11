Not Available

In 1978-1979 Tables d'hiver was born, the noises and aromas of everyday life, staged in Saint-Ouen, at the director's house, on rue des Entrepôts. It is also the chronicle of a winter. Teo Hernández, where he quickly films the elements placed on a tablecloth on the floor, food that disappears in the lusty and exuberant mouths, and finally the desert and the erasure of the traces of food.