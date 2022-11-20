Taboo Fetishes – Smoking Volume 11

Not Available

Rachel comes home from a really hard day at the office. It is sweltering outside, and all she really wants is to sit on the couch and relax. On the couch, she lights a cigarette and starts rubbing her feet. Man, they are sore. She takes her clothes off except for her dark lacy underwear and puffs on her cig. God it feels good to just let go in a cool air conditioned house; she drifts off to sleep. Her stepson’s friend comes in the room and finds Rachel fast asleep. He loves to look at her extremely hot body. The urge to jerk off to the neighborhood MILF lying there is just too strong. He unzips his fly and begins to masturbate. He is really getting into it and really wants to shoot his load in her face and mouth. He moans loudly and Rachel wakes.