Tabula Rasa

This is the story of a youngster, who leaves the orphanage where he grew up – the only place he has ever known – when he turns 18 years old. When he finds out that his only friend, whom he left behind at the orphanage, has been sent away to the city of Athens, he embarks on a journey into the unknown in order to find him. The protagonist is an immature, naive man, who knows nothing about his identity. His life begins the moment he starts his journey. He is like a blank slate shaped by the people he meets along the way and by his new experiences. His personality and understanding of the world change to such an extent, that he is left wondering who he really is and in what dramatic circumstances is he going to find himself...