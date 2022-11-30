Tactical Carbine System

Not Available

Founded in 1976 by Lt. Col. Jeff Cooper, Gunsite today stands as a testament to Jeff’s teachings and has become America’s Premier Firearms Training Center. With 223 Carbine, you are taught the Modern Technique as it applies to the carbine. This course will help you become thoroughly familiar with your carbine and your capabilities with it. In this video, you will be taught the basic fighting stance, loading, chambered round verification, unloading, different ready positions, reloads, standard engagement sequence, controlled and dedicated pairs, failure drill, sight offset, basic ballistics and zeroing, malfunction clearances, handgun transition, speed load, various shooting positions, pivots and turns, engaging multiple target, cleaning, maintenance, and more. Carbines make an excellent choice for home defense. If you are considering taking a class at Gunsite or simply wish to work on your carbine skills, this is the video to start with.