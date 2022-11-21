Taiwan, where mountains meet the sea

Not Available

The film gives a glimpse of Taiwan's natural features, from high steep mountains, to shallow coral reefs. In between you'll find lush green fields, many wild life, but also the diverse way its people live. Because though Taiwan houses some of the world's biggest cities, the mountains running through the middle of the island cut the urbanised west from the more rural east. At the same time, Taiwan has a lot of different aboriginal tribes. Through this you might just come to appreciate Taiwan better than ever before.